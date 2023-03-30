March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest 15 illegal migrants

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

Police arrested 15 people for suspected of illegally residing in the Republic, according to authorities on Thursday.

The arrests took place during a raid on Wednesday night carried out by officers of the Aliens and Immigration Service in Nicosia.

According to a police announcement, officers conducted searches at several premises in the capital.

They questioned a total of 45 individuals, of which 15 were eventually arrested and taken into custody. They are now awaiting their deportation.

Related Posts

Limassol postal workers go on strike over understaffing and extra duties

Gina Agapiou

Social welfare hotline launches in Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Government welcomes first TC halloumi/hellim PDO

Nick Theodoulou

Two-state solution ‘realistic and crucial’ for Turkish Cypriots, Tatar says

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot students protest outside King’s College during Tatar visit

Gina Agapiou

Police unions slam government measures to tackle hooliganism

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign