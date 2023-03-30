March 30, 2023

Police arrest third suspect in basketball match riot

Police have arrested another man, a 29-year-old, in connection to the incidents involving fans at the Anorthosis-Apollon basketball semi-finals, who fought with police officers last Sunday.

The arrest took place on Wednesday evening. Two other people were taken into custody in the past days, one of whom was found in possession of a half-smoked cannabis cigarette. He was charged and released on Monday.

The second one was arrested on Tuesday remanded in police custody for four days. A 25-year-old for whom an arrest warrant has been issued is still at large.

According to authorities, fans began fighting with officers before the state of the match at Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria Stadium, when they tried to enter without a ticket.

Police said that they threw rocks at them, and in an attempt to restore order authorities used tear gas.

Following the incidents outside, police said that the rioting continued inside during the match, where the fans of both clubs began to clash with officers.

Police said that from the tear gas and rioting outside the stadium, fires were set to an office causing severe damages, and necessitating the intervention of four fire trucks.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday called on fans to behave otherwise all sporting matches will be held without spectators.

“This deviant behaviour cannot be repeated. Many share responsibility on the matter and everyone should take on the responsibility they have,” he said.

