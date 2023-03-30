March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President appoints two new advisors

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo: President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides appointed two unpaid advisors on Thursday – one specialised in economics and the other in crisis management and civil protection.

The two advisors are Christodoulos Patsalidis and George Boustras, respectively.

