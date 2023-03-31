Cyprus 4.0: Pavlina Kristina Iacovidou

Pavlina Kristina Iacovidou has been the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at A.I. Motokinisi Ltd. for the past fifteen years. As the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus since 1993, this year represents A.I. Motokinisi Ltd.’s 30th anniversary.

“We are a customer-centric organisation that is transparent with our clients while also giving back to the community. We are overjoyed to be representing such an incredible company in Cyprus.”

As a woman with a pioneering role, how have you played a key part in bringing about change, and how are these changes enhancing your organisation’s potential for future growth?

“I believe that by advocating for equal opportunities and challenging the status quo, we can all help to bring about positive change. Diversity and inclusion must be promoted in all organisations, no matter how large or small, as this can lead to increased employee involvement and increase the potential for future development and success. I think this is what all women want: equal opportunities and prospects.”

How does an increase in the number of women in the workforce benefit businesses and organisations?

“Women can bring to the workplace unique perspectives and experiences. Organisations can gain access to a larger pool of talent and skills, resulting in a more effective workforce.”

What does it mean to be a female pioneer in your industry, in this day and age?

“I believe we are very fortunate to be women in this day and age, as we see change taking place, particularly in breaking down traditional gender barriers and thus opening the way for more women to follow. This is something we see a lot in the automotive business as well. I am also excited to be a part of Porsche’s SHIFT project, which aims to bring together women from different business fields to exchange ideas and experiences while also inspiring one another.”

Do you believe men still dominate most influential companies in the world today? If so, how does one break down the barriers of this gender imbalance?

“I am very pleased to see that both local and international influential companies around the world are including women in positions of power. Gender should not be a deciding factor in a position of authority, or in any position. If you earn the position, whether you are male or female, you should have it. At the very least, that should be the case in a perfect world.”

How would you describe the gender dimension in Cypriot society based on your own experience?

“We have noticed that there is a growing movement for gender equality in Cyprus, with many individuals and organisations working to challenge traditional gender roles and promote women’s rights. However, there is still much room for improvement in our society and culture on these problems.”

Did you have a woman leader as a mentor, or are there specific women who inspire you and why?

“When I was younger, I used to look up towards many successful business women, both in Cyprus and around the world. Now that I am older, I admire every woman who is fighting her own battle, whether or not she is in business. Inspirational women can be found everywhere, and they show us on a daily basis that the steering wheel to success is in our hands.”