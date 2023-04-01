April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate sudden death of infant in Paphos

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Paphos General Hospital

Police in Paphos are investigating the unnatural death of baby boy, after his parents found him unconscious in his cot on Saturday.

According to police, the baby was found unconscious around 8am in Yeroskipou, and was taken to Paphos General, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports said that doctors at the hospital first attempted to revive the baby, but to no avail.

Police were then informed about the incident.

The exact cause of the baby’s death will be determined by post-mortem exam that will be carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

Related Posts

Free world cinema nights in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Recipes with Roddy Damalis

CM Guest Columnist

‘Eoka struggle a reminder to bring justice to our country’

Nikolaos Prakas

The peculiar death of Pythagoras

Alix Norman

After ‘Türkiye’ move, Cypriot professor pushes for Cyprus to be called Kypros 

Jean Christou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign