April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested in connection with pub arson

By Nikolaos Prakas00
police34
File photo

Police arrested a 53-year-old woman, suspected of setting fire to a Limassol pub on Saturday.

According to police, the fire was set around 7am on the premises, which belongs to a 61-year-old man.

Police said it was put out by the fire service but caused around €5,000 in damage to the building.

During their investigations, police determined that the fire was arson, and they secured testimony against the 53-year-old, Swedish permanent resident of Cyprus.

Police said that the woman was arrested and during questioning she allegedly admitted to setting fire to the pub, as she and the owner had personal differences.

She will be taken to Limassol court on Sunday for a remand.

