April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post mortem of dead baby boy expected Sunday

By Gina Agapiou0117
Paphos General Hospital

State pathologists are expected on Sunday to carry out a post-mortem on the body of the two-month baby who was found dead by his parents this weekend.

The baby boy was found unconscious in his cot around 8am in Yeroskipou, and was taken to Paphos General, where he was pronounced dead.

Paphos police are investigating the incident of unnatural death, saying the autopsy will shed light as to the exact cause of his death.

No exterior injuries were found on the body, police said.

Reports said that doctors at the hospital first attempted to revive the baby, but to no avail.

The post-mortem exam that will be carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

