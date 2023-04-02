April 2, 2023

Third floor of Giorkio Residence damaged after fire

A fire broke out on the third floor of Giorkio Residence in the capital in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

No injuries were reported as the fire broke out a few minutes after midnight in the abandoned part of the building, located next to the health ministry’s premises, Kettis said in a tweet.

The fire damaged a large part of the third floor and destroyed doors, papers and other building materials which were piled up there.

Three fire engines responded to extinguish the blaze, the spokesman said.

The causes of the fire are being investigated in collaboration with the police, the tweet added.

 

