April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cause of baby’s death to be established by lab tests

By Jonathan Shkurko0102
The autopsy on the infant who suddenly passed away on Saturday in Paphos has been completed, but the cause of death will be determined only after laboratory results are obtained, police said on Monday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the autopsy was carried out at 4pm on Sunday by forensic pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou at the Nicosia general hospital.

“The cause of death of the two-month-old infant will be determined after the laboratory results are examined by the forensic pathologists,” he said.

The baby was found unconscious at around 8am on Saturday in Yeroskipou, and was taken to Paphos general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports said that doctors at the hospital first attempted to revive the baby, but to no avail.

Police were then informed about the incident.

 

