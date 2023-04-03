April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police clampdown on fire hazards ahead of Easter festivities

By Iole Damaskinos00
easter bonfirebig
File photo: Easter bonfire

Police over the weekend have begun a strict clampdown on illegal activities associated with Easter fireworks and bonfire celebrations, police spokesperson, Christos Andreou told CyBC on Monday.

In Paphos, two minors found in possession of illegal firecrackers in Emba on Saturday, were charged in writing and released.

According to the police, on Saturday night officers carried out a crackdown in the forecourt of Apostolos Andreas church, during which they confiscated 29 factory firecrackers.

The culprits were then taken to the central police station with their parents where they were charged in writing and released to appear before court at a later date.

illegal fire crackersbig
Illegal firecrackers Source: CNA

In Limassol, meanwhile, a special police team tasked with safeguarding the public, will begin routine inspections as of Monday night. The team, consisting of 15 officers, will carry out checks on bonfires that have already started to be built near churches ahead of Easter celebrations.

Efforts are focused on Limassol in particular, as the problem appears to be intensified in that province, Andreou told CyBC. The creation of the specialised unit was decided on during a joint meeting last week at the city’s police headquarters attended, among others, by representatives from local government, the ministry of education, the fire service, the civil defense, and the church.

During the meeting the various participants addressed the exacerbation of the problem of uncontrolled building of Easter bonfires by youth, from items including wood, tyres and other dangerous materials.

During Good Friday and Easter Saturday, the Limassol police will be on high alert with reinforcement from fast-response motorised units, to pre-empt any damages and injuries to the public, Andreou said.

