April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsStartups and Innovation

TechIsland appoints Wargaming general manager Valentinos Polykarpou as chairman

By Panis Pieri00
valentinos techisland

Non-profit organisation TechIsland recently announced that Wargaming general manager Valentinos Polykarpou has been appointed as its new chairman. The Cypriot executive is taking over at the island’s biggest IT association.

“The Board of Directors of TechIsland would like to announce the appointment of Valentinos Polykarpou, general manager at Wargaming, as the new chairman of the organisation,” the announcement said.

Polykarpou succeeds  University of Nicosia CEO Antonis Polemitis, as part of the rotation that the Board of Directors has introduced into the governance of the organisation.

“The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation towards Polemitis for his contribution during his term, and to wish Polykarpou a productive term,” TechIsland said.

Furthermore, TechIsland also noted the fact that Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Cyprus to ‘BBB’ with a Stable Outlook, indicating the country’s commitment to stability and growth.

“This upgrade is a testament to the strong economic performance of the country and the government’s efforts to promote a favourable business environment. Cyprus offers a strategic location, a skilled workforce, and attractive tax incentives for businesses, making it an ideal destination for both startups and established technology companies,” TechIsland concluded.

With its innovative and growing tech industry, Cyprus is quickly becoming a hotspot for businesses looking to thrive in a stable and dynamic environment.

cropped pani.jpg

Related Posts

Japan edges closer toward issuing digital yen with plans for new panel

Reuters News Service

Looking for the top meme cryptocurrency to buy now? Here are the best 3: DigiToads, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus 4.0: Anna Prodromou

Panis Pieri

UBS may cut up to a third of jobs after Credit Suisse takeover

Reuters News Service

Tesla’s price war: cheaper cars expected to drive record sales

Reuters News Service

Banking crisis: Doing ‘whatever it takes’

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign