April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

All-day Lidl Food Academy event to begin Easter countdown

By Press Release025
Easter 2023 Lidl Food Academy

For yet another year, Easter celebrations will begin in Lidl Food Academy’s garden, with an all-day celebration planned for young and old.

On Sunday, April 9, from 10am to 5pm, the well-loved Lidl Cyprus Food Academy will open its doors to invite everyone to celebrate Easter together, serving up unique flavours and many surprises, amid a decorated and festive atmosphere.

Together with their assistants, the Academy’s team of experienced chefs will design the menu of the day, packed with Easter dishes and creations derived from the successful Favorina product range.

The event programme will include raffles, Easter ‘Little Chefs’ pastry workshops for children, as well as all-day activities for the whole family, accompanied by a two-hour live link with MIX FM and music selections by DJs throughout.

The detailed Easter programme can be found on the Lidl Food Academy website here.

At every opportunity, Lidl Food Academy – Lidl Cyprus’ successful venture – reinforces its promise of an endless taste journey, offering knowledge, unforgettable experiences and moments that improve our health and make our lives better, every single day!

