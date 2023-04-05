‘Be there’ by giving to 2023 Christodoula March fundraisers

The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus (BoC) are once again joining forces for the 48th Christodoula March fundraising drive.
In addition to the treatment they receive, thousands of patients with cancer experience receive free-of-charge supportive and palliative care services from the charity organisation.
The island-wide Christodoula March roadside fundraiser, which begins on April 6, is the main source of collecting contributions to support such services financially.
As part of this year’s drive, hundreds of Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society members and volunteers, with the support of the Bank of Cyprus, a long-time ally of the charity, will take to the streets of Cyprus, inviting the public to contribute an amount of their choice in support the work of the Society.
Each year, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society offers thousands of cancer patients supportive and palliative care, in addition to their medical treatment. The charity operates two palliative care centres – Arodafnousa in Nicosia and Evagoreio in Limassol, while also offering:
- Home nursing care for patients
- Psychological and social support for patients and their family members
- Physiotherapy and lymphedema management services
- Aromatherapy and daily transport of patients from their cities to Nicosia and Limassol oncology centres
BoC has been a loyal ally of the charity organisation for 25 years, providing dynamic and substantial support for its every initiative. The Christodoula campaign is backed by BoC’s SupportCY business network, while the Bank’s “Antamivi” reward scheme donates €0.05 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for every transaction completed by businesses in the scheme.
This year’s Christodoula March – Cyprus’ largest cancer awareness and fundraising campaign – takes place on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 10.30am in all cities.
For more information about individual marches and events, visit: www.bankofcyprus.com/NaEisaiEkei
Make your own contribution to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in the following ways:
- Donate online by heading over to www.anticancersociety.org.cy
- Donate by sending an SMS to 7060: text CAS 5 to give €5, CAS 3 to give €3, CAS 1 to give €1
All actions are carried out for the financial support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Fundraising 2014, and the relevant Fundraising Licence No. 71/2022, issued by the Ministry of Interior for the period January 1-June 30, 2023.