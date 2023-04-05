April 5, 2023

EAC: Electricity bills in April will be lower

By Nick Theodoulou00
Spring will bring slightly lower electricity bills for the month of April, with the EAC stating that they will be down by 6.6 per cent.

The decrease is attributed and linked to the reduced price of fuel in the past months, as explained by EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou.

“As we have said in the past, whichever increases or decreases are recorded in the international oil price then this fluctuation impacts EAC bills about two months later,” she told Alpha on Wednesday.

In a follow up question, she explained that the current shock in prices – due to the surprise announcement that key oil producers are to cut output – will be seen in June.

Papadopoulou further reiterated that those struggling to cover sudden increases or high electricity bills have the option to pay in installments.

