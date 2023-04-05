April 5, 2023

Police investigating Ormideia car explosion

Police in the early hours on Wednesday were called to respond to the scene of a car explosion in Larnaca.

The vehicle, owned by a 56-year-old man from Ormideia, sustained extensive damage to its engine and windshield.

According to the police, the explosion happened shortly after midnight in a parked vehicle in the lot of an apartment building owned by a 56-year-old.

Police determined the explosion had been caused by an improvised device and cordoned off the scene which was placed under guard.

Experts of the force have begun examinations to gather evidence to establish the identity of the perpetrator(s).

