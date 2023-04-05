April 5, 2023

US fast-attack submarine in Limassol

A US Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine arrived in Limassol this week with a US commander praising the move as promoting security and stability in the region.

“The USS San Juan’s port visit to Limassol demonstrates the US and Cyprus’ unwavering commitment to promoting security and stability in the region,” Capt. John Craddock, commander of task force 69, was quoted as saying on social media.

“San Juan’s forward presence and tactical acuity exemplifies the expertise of the submarine force and our dedication to operating in support of allies and partners,” Craddock added.

