April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Volunteer cleanup at Larnaca’s Spyros beach

By Jonathan Shkurko00
larnaca cleanup, Spyros beach

The environmental office of the Larnaca district in cooperation with environmental NGO Cymepa and with financial technology company TSYS carried out a full clean-up of Spyros beach on Thursday.

The beach is part of the Natura 2000 network, specifically for its proximity to Larnaca’s salt lake.

Volunteers removed a significant amount of rubbish and large items such as car tyres, broken plastic chairs and discarded household items from the premises.

The Larnaca municipality later congratulated the volunteer team for its contribution to the protection of the city’s coastline.

