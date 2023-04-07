April 7, 2023

Car severely damaged by explosion in Kato Polemidia

A 37-year-old man’s car was heavily damaged after a bomb exploded close to where it was parked in Kato Polemidia, near Limassol.

According to a statement released by the police, the explosion took place at around 3.45am on Friday near the apartment complex where the 37-year-old resides.

Aside from his car, two other vehicles parked close also suffered minor damages.

Officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. A pyrotechnician’s examination determined that the explosion was caused by the detonation of an improvised, home-made device.

Investigations are currently underway, with police urging possible witnesses to the explosion to come forward.

