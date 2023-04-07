April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health ministry vows to protect public from future dangers

By Jonathan Shkurko00
popi kanari
Health Minister Popi Kanari

The health ministry is promoting targeted interventions for the prevention and protection of public health, according to a statement released in honour of World Health Day.

“The ministry is working tirelessly to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow,” the statement said

“In Cyprus, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the goal of equal and universal access to medical services has been achieved since 2019 with the introduction of the national health scheme Gesy.

“Thanks to Gesy, beneficiaries have the option to choose their healthcare provider, regardless of age, income, or the severity of their illness.

“Especially amidst the difficult conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the operation of an organised healthcare system has contributed greatly to the management of the health crisis,” the ministry said.

The statement also added that the health ministry is pushing for preventative measures and the protection of public health through targeted interventions.

Among them is the constant monitoring of new reported diseases in order to remain vigilant in case of possible epidemics and pandemics.

The ministry also vowed to draft action plans to address eventual health emergencies, while implementing vaccination programmes for children and adults and carrying out awareness campaigns.

Furthermore, the statement also added that Cyprus is actively involved in the operations of European and international health organisations such as the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), “meaning it always aligns its actions with global guidelines.”

The health ministry them reported that Cyprus has engaged in the signing of intergovernmental agreements and memoranda of understanding with states and organisations for collaboration on health issues and exchange of expertise.

“It is important to create a society in which health is a priority and everyone has access to safe, effective, and affordable healthcare,” the statement concluded.

Related Posts

Easter crafts and baking at The Leventis Museum

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Car severely damaged by explosion in Kato Polemidia

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus News Digest: Harassment and even murder have become tools to silence journalists and threaten democracy

Rosie Charalambous

Police fines business in Larnaca for illegal employment

Jonathan Shkurko

Tourist reports theft of over €88,000 from hotel room

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign