April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia land registry evacuated following bomb threat

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The headquarters of the land registry department in Nicosia were evacuated on Friday morning after an alleged bomb threat, according to the police.

According to police, the department received a phone call at around 8:10am informing of the existence of a bomb in the building.

Police was immediately informed and it was decided to immediately evacuate the premises until further notice.

Officers are currently inspecting the building.

