April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police fines business in Larnaca for illegal employment

By Jonathan Shkurko0232
police
File photo

Police fined the owners of a business in the Larnaca district €42,000 on Thursday after officers discovered that they were employing 12 people illegally.

The arrest took place after a tip off received by the Aliens and Immigration Service. Police arrived on the scene and arrested all 12 illegal workers.

One of them, in an attempt to flee the arrest, jumped over a nearby fence and suffered a broken leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

The owners of the business and the illegal workers, aside from the one recovering from his injury, are set to appear in front of the Larnaca district court on Friday.

