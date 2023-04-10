April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in hospital for head trauma following collision

By Staff Reporter0151
collision
File photo

A 53-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision on Sunday night.

The man whose vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the Limassol district, is being treated at Limassol General Hospital for severe injuries. Police established that the 53-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:30pm on Grigori Afxentiou Street in Pyrgos, when under circumstances being investigated, the 53-year-old collided with a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old woman, with a 29-year-old passenger.

The three occupants of the vehicles were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Medical examinations determined the man to have suffered serious injuries to his head, body and one arm, and he was hospitalised while the 30-year-old woman was also kept in as a precaution. The 29-year-old was discharged after receiving first aid.

The two drivers underwent a preliminary alcohol test with a zero reading for the 30-year-old and a reading of 88μg, in excess of the permitted 22μg/100ml of blood, for the 53-year-old.

Blood samples were taken from the 53-year-old to determine final levels.

The Moni Police Station is investigating the case.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Peo warns of price manipulation ahead of expensive Easter

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Film Days for children and youth

Eleni Philippou

Turkey and north condemn US submarine arrival in Limassol

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Paphos police handle complaints of restraining order violations

Staff Reporter

Another teen caught driving in Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign