April 11, 2023

Anti-riot police arrest eight ahead of Apoel-Apollon match

By Iole Damaskinos0212
Police on Monday arrested eight people for illegal possession of explosives, weapons, and drugs, in checks carried out before the start of the Apoel-Apollon football match at GSP stadium in Nicosia.

According to the police, shortly after 6 pm anti-riot teams stopped and searched a car driven by two 21-year-olds.

During the search, police found a bag under the driver’s seat containing five balaclavas, a bat, two iron fists, two spray paint canisters, and two flares, which one of the men admitted were his. The second man was found in possession of 11 firecrackers. Both men, residents of Limassol, were arrested and taken into custody.

Police also stopped another car from Limassol, driven by a 29-year-old, with three passengers, aged 25, 25, and 31.

During the inspection, the driver handed over a bag containing a flare, a balaclava, and two grinders with traces of dry cannabis. Police also found a second bag containing 10 flares, a duffel bag containing a smoke generator and two hand flares, and a bat. All occupants of the vehicle admitted to ownership of the items. They were arrested and taken into custody.

During another vehicle check police confiscated a 90 cm wooden post from a 24-year-old driver from Limassol, who was also arrested and taken into custody.

All eight arrested are expected to appear before the Nicosia District Court on Tuesday for immediate registration of the cases.

Meanwhile, in Limassol police are looking for the owners of 21 Molotov cocktails, a balaclava, and factory fireworks found in a school bag near a church.

