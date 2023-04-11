April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By CyprusMail01406
picture1
Deputy shipping minister Marina Hadjimanoli (c)

In today’s episode, the deputy shipping minister called the addition of the Larnaca port to the Cyprus-Greece ferry link “a success for the country and for its economy.” She said the new programme for this summer registered a huge demand.

Elsewhere, smart cameras have been installed in “sensitive” areas, such as parks and squares, with more on the way – pending a green light from the personal data commissioner.

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides said the upcoming establishment of the National Security Council in Cyprus was long overdue. Christodoulides said that “Geopolitical changes and the constant redistribution of power in the region mandate the operation of such a mechanism”.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Non-stop efforts to repair and assess government central server damage

Iole Damaskinos

Suspect arrested for illegal drugs, theft in Paphos

Staff Reporter

€20,000 stolen from Larnaca priest’s home

Iole Damaskinos

Electricity price discussed by energy minister, chamber of commerce

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus tourism should focus on sustainable development to meet challenges

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Anti-riot police arrest eight ahead of Apoel-Apollon match

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign