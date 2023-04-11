April 11, 2023

€20,000 stolen from Larnaca priest’s home

By Iole Damaskinos0356
euros

Police on Tuesday are investigating the theft of €20,000 from the house of the priest of Ayia Anna village in Larnaca.

Police spokesman, Haris Hatzigiasemi, said the 78-year-old priest had reported the burglary and theft, which he told police must have happened between 7:00 pm on Sunday and 8:30 pm on Monday.

The thief allegedly broke the kitchen door and made off with a bag containing €12,000 and a purse containing €8,000, as well as a wallet containing around €200, belonging to the priest’s son.

Officers from the Kofinou police station went to the scene and have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator(s).

