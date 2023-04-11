April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for six years over fatal traffic accident

By Nikolaos Prakas0377
police34
File photo

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to six years in jail for manslaughter on Tuesday, after he was found guilty by the Paphos criminal court for causing the death of a 60-year-old woman in a car accident in 2021.

In addition to the six years for manslaughter, he was also jailed for three years for leaving the scene of the accident.

The penalties will run concurrently.

The court said that time served begins on December 20, 2021, when he was arrested.

It also said the death of the woman was not a pre-meditated action.

On December 19, 2021 60-year-old Androula Papachristoforou from Paphos died as a result of the traffic accident. She had been trying to cross Priamou Street when she was knocked down.

The accused fled the scene after the accident. A report at the time said that CCTV footage in the area reportedly showed a male driver getting out of his car after the accident.

When he saw the injured woman he grabbed his head with his hands, but then climbed back into his car, reversed and drove away.

 

Related Posts

Welfare office workers down tools after asylum seeker arrested

Antigoni Pitta

Sex education a crucial tool says activist

Andria Kades

Improvised Molotov cocktails found at Limassol grave

Nikolaos Prakas

State’s main aim remains reunite country says Demetriou

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos A&E doctors to strike next week

Andria Kades

Hunting federation, justice minister discuss anti-poaching strategies

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign