April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Non-stop efforts to repair and assess government central server damage

By Iole Damaskinos041
cna central servers
Photo source: CNA

Efforts to repair damages and reconnect the government’s central servers went on late into the night, the Director of the Finance Ministry Giorgos Pantelis, told the Cyprus News  Agency (CNA) on Tuesday.

Pantelis stated that a broken pump and a water tank leak in the basement of the ministry of finance building, adjacent to the central server room had caused the problem.

“For safety reasons [the servers] have been disconnected to repair the damage and remove any moisture,” Pantelis said, adding that this was being done as quickly as possible.

Public and government agencies will have no access to internet until the damage is repaired.

“Government websites and e-mail addresses cannot be used until these servers are reconnected,” he explained.

Asked for a time estimate Pantelis noted that it is very difficult to estimate when the systems will be restored.

The possibly affected servers will need to be assessed for damage, something experts cannot do until the system is restarted.

Pantelis added that possibilities are being studied to make any back-up systems operable, as soon as possible.

Government websites went offline on Monday evening around 6:30pm.

Junior minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy minister Philippos Hadjizacharia posted on social media that the websites of ministries, departments and semi-governmental organisations would temporarily down until the problem is resolved.

Contacted by the Cyprus Mail, the minister said the servers were shut down as a precaution to prevent further damage until the problem is fixed.

 

