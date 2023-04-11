April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State’s main aim remains reunite country says Demetriou

By Nikolaos Prakas083
Ôç ÍáõôéêÞ ÂÜóç óôï Ìáñß åðéóêÝöèçêå ç Ðñüåäñïò ôçò ÂïõëÞò

The state’s main aim is to protect, free and reunite the country, House President Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday, during a visit to the Mari naval base.

Demetriou also met the lieutenant general of the national guard Loucas Hadjimichael and naval base chief Constantinos Yennadiou.

“The visit is taking place especially now in view of Holy Week and Easter. We wanted to officially wish a Happy Holiday and a Happy Easter and the best to each and every one of you individually and to your families, health above all and of course to wish the best for our country,” she said.

The house president added that no matter how many years pass, the state’s aim is to be able to protect, liberate and reunite the country and to ensure the future it deserves.

“For this reason, we consider that such visits, especially these days, are necessary in recognition of the work performed by the personnel of the naval base,” she said.

Speaking at the naval base where an explosion killed 13 people in 2011, Demetriou said that such a tragic event cannot occur again.

Addressing the lieutenant general, Demetriou said that parliament will be at his side for whatever the base may need.

Demetriou also brought a gift to the naval base and gave all the national guardsmen a small gift for the holiday.

 

Related Posts

Welfare office workers down tools after asylum seeker arrested

Antigoni Pitta

Sex education a crucial tool says activist

Andria Kades

Man jailed for six years over fatal traffic accident

Nikolaos Prakas

Improvised Molotov cocktails found at Limassol grave

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos A&E doctors to strike next week

Andria Kades

Hunting federation, justice minister discuss anti-poaching strategies

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign