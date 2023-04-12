April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessSocial MediaTech & Science

Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employers

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: illustration shows elon musk photo and twitter logo
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is “roughly breaking even,” as most of its advertisers have returned.

He made the comments in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces that attracted more than 3 million listeners.

Twitter has been hit by a massive decline in advertising since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October.

Musk had said that was due to the cyclical nature of ad spending and some of which was “political.” He said on Wednesday most of its advertisers have since returned.

Musk said Twitter has about 1,500 employees now, a sharp decline from around 7,000 workers before his acquisition.

Concerns over Twitter’s stability have been widespread since the Musk deal. Among the mass exodus were many engineers who were responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources told Reuters.

Related Posts

The oil industry can take multiple advantages of blockchain technology

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus real estate agents call for government support

Kyriacos Nicolaou

US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules

Reuters News Service

How to use Bitcoin for online event booking

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7 per cent

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign