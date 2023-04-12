April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Rain and wind

By Staff Reporter00
cloudy weather
File photo: Akamas region

On Wednesday gradually increasing clouds are expected to bring isolated rains or storms mainly on the coasts. On the highest peaks of Troodos, snow, sleet and hail are possible. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, initially moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and later up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will rise to 20 C in the interior and the coasts, and 10 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night rains or storms are expected, mainly in the west. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, at times up to strong, 5 Beaufort, on the coasts. The sea will remain very rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior and the coasts and 4 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

On Thursday isolated rains and storms are expected mainly in the mountains. On Friday, rains are expected to continue. On Saturday the weather will be mainly clear.

Temperatures will gradually rise to reach slightly above average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police investigate bomb threat to Limassol theatre

Staff Reporter

How and why have we lost our connection to Mother Nature?

CM Guest Columnist

Seven barred from stadiums while awaiting trial

Antigoni Pitta

Government websites back online after server mishap (update 3)

Elias Hazou

IMF predicts Cyprus economy will grow by 2.5% this year

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign