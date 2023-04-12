April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Zero tolerance for reckless driving ahead of Easter, police warns

By Nick Theodoulou00
Highway, Nicosia-Limassol, traffic, congestion, cars
File photo

Police warned on Wednesday that increased checks and patrols will take place leading up to and during Easter, due to the increased road activity during the period.

The force emphasised that there will be zero tolerance for the most dangerous violations, such as excessive speeding, driving under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and using a phone while driving.

The police said they will also be on high alert for other forms of reckless driving, such as priority not being given to pedestrians at crossings, dangerous overtaking, and not adhering to traffic light signals.

