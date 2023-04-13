April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainCyprus

Bases Emergency Services conduct joint training

By Nick Theodoulou041
British military medics have delivered essential training to bases emergency services, focused on response to heart attacks and the safe transfer of injured individuals.

The training, which took place this month at the Akrotiri Medical Centre, reinforced the cooperation and coordination between key emergency services.

Speaking shortly after the training, Squadron Leader Tom Bennett Britton, Deputy Senior Medical Officer at Akrotiri Medical Centre, explained why the course was so important.

“The SBA ambulance service is entirely staffed and delivered by UK military and provides an excellent opportunity for military medical personnel to maintain and develop their skills and experience in pre-hospital emergency care, whilst also contributing to the wider community within SBAs, by providing the medical emergency response 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said.

Britton added that these services work together to keep the communities safe.

“Days like this mean that we gain a shared understanding of the environment we all work in, with the ultimate aim of providing the best care to anybody who requires it within the SBAs in their hour of need,” he explained.

SBA police chief inspector Maria Atalioti, who heads the road safety steering group, said: “The training was very constructive, and I hope it will strengthen the cooperation between all those involved even more.”

Defence Fire and Rescue personnel were also quick to highlight its benefits, with training manager Aristos Aristidou calling it a “great success that has paved the way for better collaboration, with all parties keen on further engagement”.

The training concluded with a major casualty exercise which tested the response of all three emergency services.

