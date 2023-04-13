Forestry department cautions public ahead of Easter holidays

The forestry department reminded the public on Wednesday that cutting trees to burn them in the traditional ‘Lambradjia’ [Easter bonfires] is illegal.
Ahead of the Easter holidays, the agriculture ministry’s department said that illegal tree felling has been observed in recent years with the intention of using the wood in the fire where Orthodox Greek Cypriots gather outside a churchyard and burn an effigy of Judas.
The tradition, which has turned into a dangerous habit, takes place on Holy Saturday.
Anyone who cuts trees without the relevant permit will be fined up to €5,000, receive a jail sentence of up to one year, or both sentences combined, the announcement noted.
The department called on local Authorities, organised groups and concerned individuals to immediately report any incidents of tree cutting to the local forestry offices or the police.
It also warned over the risk of fires spreading, although the grass is not completely dry and temperatures are relatively low. “Particular attention is required by owners of holiday homes near forest areas and by farmers in their various activities both in holiday homes and in the countryside in general,” the department said.
Among fire prevention advice, the forestry department noted that tools or agricultural machinery that produce sparks or flames should be avoided.
“Throwing lit cigarette butts or matches when moving about in the countryside and woodland areas is prohibited,” it was added.
Also prohibited is the lighting of a fire anywhere in the open air – except for the preparation of food within the specially authorised and arranged areas for this purpose located in organised excursion and camping areas. Under the forestry act 2012, lighting a fire within the state forest or within 2km of its edge is an offence which is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both penalties together.
The public is also urged to avoid cutting or uprooting wildflowers and shrubs when going out into the forests and countryside, as several of them are endemic or endangered and are therefore strictly protected.
Anyone who notices smoke or fire in or near the forest is asked to inform the nearest forestry station without delay or to call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112.