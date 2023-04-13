April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Four arrested after club brawl

By Nikolaos Prakas0162
File photo

Four men were arrested suspected of beating another four outside a club, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the four suspects, 33, 43, 29, and 37, were arrested on Wednesday evening, after police received testimony against them.

The four are suspected to have beaten another four men, 42, 43, 40, and 29 outside a Nicosia club on April 8 at 3am.

Following the incident, the victims were taken to Nicosia General for treatment, where doctors established that the 42-year-old had sustained internal bleeding in his head and had multiple fractures from the incident.

The other three had minor injuries and were discharged after being treated.

After receiving testimony against the four suspects, police received arrest warrants, and proceeded with taking the men into custody.

