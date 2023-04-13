April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for facilitation of illegal immigration

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Migrants at the Pournara reception centre
File photo

Two men were arrested suspected of aiding migrants enter the country by boat, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a group of ten people showed up at the Nicosia migrant reception on Monday, among them the two suspects, 45 and 27, who were alleged to have captained their boat, which landed in Ayia Napa.

Police said that in statements, the migrants claimed to have paid $2,500 each to get on the boat.

While investigating, police received information about the 45-year-old and 27-year-old captaining the boat.

Police later arrested them on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Building a strong cybersecurity posture for the public sector: the fundamental requirements

CM Guest Columnist

Animal party calls for human medicine to be made available for cats

Gina Agapiou

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Larnaca

Nikolaos Prakas

Bases Emergency Services conduct joint training

Nick Theodoulou

US further sanctions Cypriots: 9 individuals and 17 companies on list

Andria Kades

Two men arrested in Paphos on stolen electric scooters

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign