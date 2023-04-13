April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Vegan Fam Flavours: the first vegan street food festival

By Eleni Philippou00
Two days full of food and healthy living are coming up in May. The first vegan street food festival Vegan Fam Flavours is set to take place on May 6 and 7, gathering food lovers at the Ancient Olive Tree Park, Psematismenos village. A packed agenda of activities and plenty of plant-based dishes to taste await and the event hopes to be a place of connection open to all, not just the island’s vegans.

“Vegan Fam Flavours is a celebration of all forms of life and an opportunity for anyone interested in a healthy zero harm lifestyle to come together and enjoy two exciting days,” say organisers.

“The Vegan Fam Flavours is addressed not only to vegans but anyone who is interested in healthy living for them and the planet. Veganism is not only about eating habits but also a lifestyle that is rapidly growing in Cyprus and all over the world. People turn towards a vegan lifestyle for ethical, environmental and health reasons. The festival is an opportunity to gain new knowledge, try vegan food and have fun.”

From 2pm to 11pm each day visitors will have the opportunity to taste vegan food, drinks and sweets, watch cooking shows, participate in cooking competitions, shop and listen to DJs and live music performances. Those interested in becoming vendors or exhibitors in the street food festival can contact 99-432481 and anyone who wants to help out by becoming a volunteer can call 99-335028.

 

Vegan Fam Flavours

Vegan street food festival. May 6-7. Ancient Olive Tree Park, Psematismenos village, Larnaca. 2pm-11pm. Facebook event: Vegan Fam Flavours

 

