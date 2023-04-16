April 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
World

Sixteen dead, 9 injured in Dubai residential building fire – local media

By Reuters News Service
fire in a building in dubai
Smoke marks caused by a fire are seen on the exterior of a building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

 Sixteen people were killed and nine were injured in a Dubai residential building fire on Saturday, local newspapers said on Sunday citing the Dubai Civil Defence.

The fire engulfed the five-storey building in the Al-Ras neighborhood, one of the oldest parts of Dubai and home to many migrant workers and traders, on Saturday afternoon, according to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National. Local media said the fire had been put out.

“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire” the National said citing a civil defence statement.

