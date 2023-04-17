April 17, 2023

Arson at two Nicosia schools, police investigating

Police on Monday are investigating two case of arson in Nicosia schools.

According to police statement, the arsons happened around 5 am when police received a call about a fire at a high schools. Police arrived at the scene to find fires in four rooms and damages to school equipment.

In a second case, around 6:30 in the morning, police were called to a fire in a school hall, also in Nicosia.

Upon examining the scene, police and the fire service found that the music room and the equipment it contained had been completely destroyed.

Additionally, extensive damage was caused to the school’s canteen by an improvised explosive placed outside the door, while three other rooms were also damaged, possibly from the shock wave caused.

Malicious damage was also caused to the main entrance of the school and its multipurpose hall.

The Nicosia CID is examining evidence taken from the two scenes.

