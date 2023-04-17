Today’s Weather: Sunny and warm

April 17, 2023

On Monday the weather will be sunny and clear with occasional high clouds. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, turning south-westerly to north-westerly in late afternoon, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be mostly calm. Temperatures will rise to 31 C in the interior, 24 C on the west coasts, 26 C on the remaining coasts and around 23 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, locally south-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to12 C in the interior and the higher mountains and 14 C on the coast.

On Tuesday, the weather will remain clear turning to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a possibility of local, light rains. On Thursday, increased clouds and rain is possible in the afternoon, mainly in east. From Tuesday and mainly on Wednesday, dust will be visible in the atmosphere, expected to subside by Thursday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will rise slightly, reaching well above seasonal average, while by Thursday a drop is expected bringing temperatures inline with the average.

