April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police looking for car thief

By Staff Reporter
Paphos police on Wednesday are seeking a 41-year-old person wanted for the theft of two vehicles.

According to the police, on March 20 and April 17, a 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, reported that their vehicles had been stolen.

The first vehicle had been parked on Alexandrou Ypsilanti Street and the second on Dimitriou Zinieri Street in Paphos. The vehicles contained items valued at €40 and €500, respectively.

Testimony in connection with the thefts emerged against a 41-year-old permanent resident, an arrest warrant has been issued and he is wanted.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

