April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusRugbySport

Cyprus v Bulgaria kicks off Rugby Sevens day

By Press Release00
sevens

The final planned Sevens day is happening this Saturday at Limassol Crusaders Ground and the first match kicks off at 14:00. With six teams scheduled to compete, it’s set to be a great afternoon of rugby, so head down there and get your fix!

Cyprus’ final international match of the season is against Bulgaria on Saturday 13 May. There is currently a new venue scheduled and the Cyprus Rugby Federation is offering free entry to everyone.

We need your support as much as ever, so please get behind the team and make as much noise as possible for your Mighty Mouflons.

