April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Two open mic nights coming up

By Eleni Philippou00
unnamed

Lovers of the word in Nicosia and Limassol have the opportunity to attend two open mic nights this April, whether as performers or audience members. Coming up first is a Poetry Open Mic at Blend. The space in Limassol will open up its floor to poets of all kinds on April 26.

“We invite you to empower yourself by reading out your poetry,” says Blend. “Join us to travel into the world of poetry, ask questions, share your work and speak about your process. We always aim to create an intimate safe atmosphere where we can share our art, our vulnerability and talk about the things that inspire us and move us to write. €5 participation, very limited seating so book ahead and let us know.”

Then on April 29, WriteCY will return to Prozak in Nicosia for another one of their Open Mic nights. From 8pm to 11pm, performers of all sorts will be invited to take the floor and share original work be it a song, a story or a poem. “If you’ve got something to say, DM us on Facebook to reserve your spot,” WriteCY comments, preparing for a fun Saturday night.

 

Poetry Open Mic

April 26. Blend.The space, Limassol. 7pm. €5 participation. Facebook page @BLEND.thespace

WriteCY Open Mic

April 29. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Facebook page @WriteCY

Related Posts

Bridging music worlds, Gaba Project for the first time in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Iconic musicians to appear in Electric Guitarlands

Eleni Philippou

Pop-up market and sunset concert at Kahuna Surfhouse on Sunday

Eleni Philippou

Spanish artist hosts first solo show in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Hambis museum hosts exhibition and printmaking workshop

Eleni Philippou

Festival provides platform for improvisation and experimentation

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign