April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Fork Food Market is back

By Eleni Philippou00
fork food market 2023

Just before April ends, the island’s favourite street food fiesta will make its comeback. On April 28, Fork Food Market returns for another season of tasty events in Nicosia. Taking place on the last Friday of the month, the evening event will welcome back foodies, local vendors and DJs for a night of great bites and funky vibes.

The Nicosia Municipal gardens will once again be the space to host the market with food and drink stalls setting up pop-up kitchens and shops around the outdoor area. As always, food will be served from 6pm until 10.30pm and hungry visitors are advised to head early to avoid the long queues that tend to form. Another element to consider is that some stands may not accept card payments, although this change is under works as well.

Adding to the night’s jolly, spring vibes will be DJ Koulla P.Katsikoronoiou who will blast groovy tunes throughout the event. The food menu for Fork Food’s first 2023 market has not been released yet but it promises diverse flavours from around the world, just like every other time the market is on.

 

Fork Food Market

Street food market. April 28. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm-12pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 99-395261

Related Posts

Flurry of activity over Russian accounts

Antigoni Pitta

Open University says working with cybercrime unit on data dump

Nikolaos Prakas

Both sides should learn and respect the other’s histories, president says

Sarah Ktisti

Larnaca to get new ‘green’ car park

Sarah Ktisti

Pensioners’ union wants financial help for meds not covered by Gesy

Nick Theodoulou

Gambler who lost €30,000 reported makeshift casino to police

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign