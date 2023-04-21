April 21, 2023

Police searching for car thief

By Andria Kades0107
File photo

Police on Friday said they were searching for a woman, aged 34 who is believed to have stolen a 61-year-old’s car and subsequently sold it off.

Paphos CID chief and spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said a 61-year-old man’s office was broken into and a number of items were stolen, including his car keys.

The 34-year-old woman is believed to have stolen the car, which was parked outside the office.

On Thursday, officers received a tip off that the car in question was spotted around Paphos. The 24-year-old man driving the car was questioned and failed to give satisfactory answers, according to Nicolaou.

He was subsequently arrested for illegal possession of the car.

During the course of the investigation, police secured witness material that suggested the 34-year-old broke into the office and sold the car to the 24-year-old.

