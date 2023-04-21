April 21, 2023

Two suspects in custody after burglary and car theft

Paphos police on Friday made two arrests to facilitate investigations on cases of burglary and theft in the district.

The suspects are a 24-year-old mand and a 33-year-old woman, both of whom were taken into custody.

On April 15, a resident of a Paphos village reported that unknown persons broke into his property, which is located in a fenced area.

The perpetrators stole from the property an electronic device, as well as a car, owned by the complainant’s wife, which was parked inside the fenced area.

Paphos CID located the stolen car on Thursday in a street in Paphos, and apprehended the 24-year-old, finding he also had the keys with him.

He was arrested after not providing a satisfactory explanation as to how the vehicle came into his possession.

The man appeared before the district court on Friday, which ordered he be remanded in custody for six days.

A testimony was also obtained against the 33-year-old woman, who was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

