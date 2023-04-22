Results of disciplinary probe into former drug squad chief ‘within weeks’

The investigation into possible disciplinary offences committed by former drug squad (Ykan) chief Michalis Katsounotos is underway, with a conclusion expected in the next few weeks, Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou said on Friday.

Asked for updates on the Katsounotos case, she told reporters that the investigation of the witness statements provided by the prosecutor’s office has ended, reminding that the police did not receive the report drawn up by Achilleas Emilianides, who had been appointed to investigate the case.

“The witness material was handed over, and police kickstarted another process to investigate in turn whether any disciplinary offences arise through the investigation of these statements,” she said.

“What I can say is that we are now investigating possible disciplinary offences that Mr Katsounotos may have committed,” she said, adding that “within the next few weeks we will have a concrete conclusion in our hands”.

She was speaking after a “very productive, formal” meeting with Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos, during which he presented a series of proposals from his party.

“Edek came to the justice ministry with very specific proposals, and in turn we briefed them on the issues pertaining to the competencies of the ministry, and in particular on police issues,” she said.

Thanking Sizopoulos for his proposals, she said it is always beneficial to establish a dialogue and keep an open line of communication between the executive and the legislative branch.

Asked if there were any developments in relation to the outcome of the March 26 incidents at Eleftheria stadium, after three police officers were blamed for the riots, the minister said that an administrative investigation has been completed on time, and will progress to a disciplinary investigation to investigate possible misconduct by the officers.

Procopiou said that violence in sports was also discussed during her meeting with Sizopoulos, where they examined the issue in the context of penalties in general, and exchanged views on the legislative adjustments regarding said penalties.

For his part, the Edek leader said that his party raised specific issues concerning the justice ministry, such as the long-pending court of appeals for borrowers.

He also said they discussed a proposal for the establishment or operation of a small claims court to decongest the courts from such cases, as well as ways to decongest the prison system through sentence reduction.

Sizopoulos said his party also proposed the establishment of a special security corps consisting of reservists past the age of 42 that would be responsible for providing security to airports, ports, embassies and other government buildings so that there is no deployment of either the police or the National Guard and there are no staffing problems for specific services.

“We will continue the cooperation and the exchange of views with the main goal of achieving the best possible results for the Ministry and also for our people and our country,” he finally said.