April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus looking to Ukrainian refugees for tourism industry jobs

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus business now ayia napa tourism tourists arrivals

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the Ayia Napa municipality, on Tuesday announced that it recently held an event focused on providing employment opportunities for Ukrainian refugees currently residing in Cyprus.

Ukrainian refugees are currently under protected status following the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

The event, which was held on April 24 in Ayia Napa, sought to address the ongoing issue of labour shortages in the tourism industry.

The Ayia Napa municipality stated that 41 employers from all over Cyprus attended the conference, representing various sectors of the industry, including hotels and restaurants, which together have 700 job openings.

Throughout the workshop, employers made presentations and Ukrainian refugees had one-on-one meetings with them to discuss their prospects in the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism also announced that it will explore the possibility of additional events to help address the current shortage of workers in the industry.

