April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man wanted for causing grievous bodily harm

By Antigoni Pitta0120
police
Paphos police on Tuesday were seeking a 24-year-old man for causing grievous bodily harm.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, a 36-year-old man reported that, at around 10pm on Monday, he was attacked by his 24-year-old flatmate while at home in Emba.

The suspect allegedly attacked the older man, hitting him with a glass bottle and injuring his right hand.

The 36-year-old went to the Paphos general hospital, where it was found that he suffered a cut on the tendon of his right index finger, and he was kept for surgery.

A warrant has been issued for the 24-year-old’s arrest, who is currently at large.

