April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mountaineer rescued after falling into ravine

By Nikolaos Prakas00
rescue of climber, mountain rescue, fire service

A climber was rescued after falling in a ravine in Pissouri, Limassol, the fire service spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to Andreas Kettis, the individual was climbing a cliff in the area, when he fell around 40 metres to the shore.

Kettis said that a rescue truck was sent to the area from the station in Limassol, where firefighters found the individual.

The fire service said that the climber had sustained some injuries but had remained conscious.

The climber was given first aid, after a team descended the cliff side for the individual’s rescue.

After being brought up, the climber was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Limassol General for further care.

