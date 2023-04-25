April 25, 2023

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, temps to drop

On Tuesday the weather will start mainly clear with locally increased clouds in the mountains and the interior later in the day. Winds will be variable, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, mainly south-westerly to north-westerly. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 27 C in the interior, 24 C on the south-east, east and north coasts, 22 C on the remaining coasts and 16 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night the weather will be mostly clear with some increased high clouds at times. During the early morning hours thin fog is likely inland and in the east. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly and locally north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 9 C in the interior, 12 C on the southeast, east and west coasts, 11 C on the remaining coasts and a 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will gradually become mainly cloudy with possibility of light, rain.

On Thursday and Friday local showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Temperatures will gradually drop until Friday, fluctuating below average for the season.

